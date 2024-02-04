DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Austin TV RCC

El Racó de la Palma
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsReus
From €10.20
About

Austin TV, una de les bandes més influents de la música independent d’Iberoamèrica, ha deixat una empremta profunda des del 2001 fins al 2013, marcant significativament més d’una generació. A l'escena mexicana, van introduir una nova filosofia amb el seu d...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.
Lineup

Austin TV

Venue

El Racó de la Palma

Passeig de Mata, 12, 43202 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open6:45 pm

