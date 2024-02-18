Top track

Cloonee - Weeping Willow

Sosa & Guests by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 18 Feb, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Register For Presale: https://grayarea.co/events/sosa-and-guests-feb-18-2024

After making waves with notable releases like "Weeping Willow" alongside Cloonee, Liverpool's DJ and producer Sosa is set to headline at Brooklyn's premier rooftop venue, S...

This is an 21+ event
Gray Area
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SOSA

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

