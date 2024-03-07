DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sideshow Thursdays

Trapeze
Thu, 7 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Welcome to the Sideshow!

Join us every Thursday at one of North London’s most iconic clubs, Trapeze. Step into the madhouse for Sideshow Thursday’s. With drink prices from £4 and tickets from £3, it’s an event that is hard to miss!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Student Event Tickets.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Trapeze

89 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3HX
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

