DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paws- Itive- Vibes- Reggae Ruff Fest

Alex's Bar
Sun, 21 Jan, 2:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$6.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

📢🐾 Pawsitive Vibes: Reggae Ruff Festival 🎶

Get ready to groove for a cause at Alex's Bar! Join us for an afternoon of reggae music and community spirit, all while enjoying the company of furry friends. 🌴🐶

📅 Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

⏰ Time: 2...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.