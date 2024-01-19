Top track

Problem Child - Holiday

$7 Soca Session — Estelle Birthday Bash

La Zona Rosa
Fri, 19 Jan, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Foreigner + Jon Trini hit LA with the fourth edition of $7 Soca Session at La Zona Rosa in East LA.

This time around we're celebrating the birthday of the indelible, iconic, inimitable Estelle!

$7 all night.

Drink specials all night.

Soca all night.

M...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Foreigner.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Foreigner, Jon Trini

Venue

La Zona Rosa

1010 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

