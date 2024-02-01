Top track

Chris Brokaw + Bill Nace + Alan Licht

Tubby’s Kingston
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:00 pm
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Three killer guitar monsters in one night. Yes plz.
Chris Brokaw played most recently at Tubby's in Codeine. He's also a member of Come and The New Year.

Alan Licht's music draws on a wide range of different styles, from tape-loops, to noisy prepared gu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bill Nace, ALAN LICHT, Chris Brokaw

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

