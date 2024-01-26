Top track

K-Pop Party

The Lanes
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:30 pm
PartyBristol
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

K-Pop Party is coming to Bristol!

Come and Immerse yourself incredible Korean music with DJs playing K-Pop, K-Hip-Hop, K-Trap and more all night long

MUSIC

Expect to hear all the biggest bangers from the likes of BTS, BlackPink, Stray Kids, Twice, EXO,...

This is an 18+ event (ID required)
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

