6AM x IVUnderground present: LINK

Corwin Pavilion @ UCSB
Fri, 26 Jan, 4:00 pm
TalkSanta Barbara
From Free
About

IVUnderground, in collaboration with 6AM, is excited to present UCSB's first-ever electronic music industry workshop!

Join us for an exclusive session featuring esteemed professionals from the house and techno music scene. They will share their valuable...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IVUnderground x 6AM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Corwin Pavilion @ UCSB

494 Ucen Road, Isla Vista, California 93117, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

FAQs

How do open decks work? I want to DJ!

Open decks will be avaliable before and after the main presentation and Q&A panel!

You will need a USB formatted for XDJ/CDJs!

