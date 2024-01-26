DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IVUnderground, in collaboration with 6AM, is excited to present UCSB's first-ever electronic music industry workshop!
Join us for an exclusive session featuring esteemed professionals from the house and techno music scene. They will share their valuable...
Open decks will be avaliable before and after the main presentation and Q&A panel!
You will need a USB formatted for XDJ/CDJs!
