ASTRO LATTE - Il party dei buoni propositi

Largo Venue
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vi porteremo in un viaggio attraverso le stelle, alla scoperta di ciò che ci riserva il 2024. Esploreremo i segni zodiacali, i pianeti e le costellazioni, per capire quali sono le energie che ci accompagneranno nel nuovo anno. Perche si sà…l'oroscopo è com...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Latte Fresco

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

