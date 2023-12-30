DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Crystal Cave: Darkwave + Goth Party

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Keep the fun going with the SIN afterparty: post-punk, darkwave, classic & neo-goth and more from DJ TRYST

Free for SIN ticket hoIders or get a ticket / pay at the door after 11PM

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.