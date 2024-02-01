Top track

French Dogs - Flicked From Brick Lane

French Dogs w/ Gonzo Fever live

93 Feet East
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with 93 Feet East in Brick Lane to welcome an exceptional lineup on Thursday, 1st February.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

French Dogs

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

