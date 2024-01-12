Top track

JUPIE "Brick Hill" Record Release Show w/ Eyas and Nina Gala

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JUPIE

Brick Hill Record Release Show

with Eyas and Nina Gala

Friday, January 12th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eyas

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

