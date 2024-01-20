DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IKLECTIK Closing Party

IKLECTIK
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 12:00 pm
IKLECTIK CLOSING PARTY - THIS IS NOT THE END

Saturday 20 January 2024 | Doors: 12pm
Our Kiosk will be open all day long!

Donation welcome - Registration required.

Join us and meet all your comunity fellows and say goodbye to YOUR splendid venue. Drink...

£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open12:00 pm
100 capacity

