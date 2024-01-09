DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Queer Drink & Draw with model Fred

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
ArtNew York
$8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for Queer Drink & Draw! With model Fred

Hosted by Colton Ackerman

Bring supplies, all levels welcome!

21+
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

