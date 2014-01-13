DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I sigilli alchemici - Workshop

Up Urban Prospective Factory
13 Jan - 14 Jan
WorkshopRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nelle giornate di sabato 13 gennaio e domenica 14 gennaio si svolgerà presso Up Factory con il sostegno del collettivo Kyabasu, l’evento diviso in seminario, workshop e mostra: “I sigilli alchemici. Conoscere i sigilli, gli utilizzi e il loro potere...

All ages
Ilaria Ciancamerla, BloodPurple & Acrylic Priestess

Lineup

Venue

Up Urban Prospective Factory

Via Dei Salumi 53, 00153 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

