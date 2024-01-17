DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Things that go Eeek in the night!

The George Tavern
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Eeeeeeeekkkk!!! A scratch cabaret night filled with performance, comedy, theatre, poetry, video, clowning, music, being bonkers and just about everything else. A celebration of silly, weird, (boring?), risky, sexy, stupid, tell your friends you love them,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eeek!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

