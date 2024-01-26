DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thrillkiller Final Show
w/ Quick Save, Mundy and WASD
Friday, January 26th, 2024
All Ages
Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM
ABOUT THRILLKILLER
Exploding on the scene in the fall of 2015, mixing elements of metal, rock, pop and others, Thrillkiller de...
