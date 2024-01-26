Top track

Thrillkiller - Passion Killer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THRILLKILLER FINAL SHOW w/ Quick Save, Mundy and WASD

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Thrillkiller - Passion Killer
Got a code?

About

Thrillkiller Final Show

w/ Quick Save, Mundy and WASD

Friday, January 26th, 2024

All Ages

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

ABOUT THRILLKILLER

Exploding on the scene in the fall of 2015, mixing elements of metal, rock, pop and others, Thrillkiller de...

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WASD, Mundy, Quick Save

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.