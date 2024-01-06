DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Karaoke | Epiphany Edition

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
10.00 PM at Bargiù Club

Non possiamo finire questo periodo festivo senza celebrare il giorno della befana con un' incredibile serata di karaoke! Caramelle e free shot everywhere!

Affamati o assetati? Drink e food sono disponibili fino alle ore 23.00. Ven...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

