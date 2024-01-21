Top track

TECHNOIR - All for Nothing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TECHNOIR e GANOONA in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Sun, 21 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TECHNOIR - All for Nothing
Got a code?

About

Domenica 21 gennaio 2024 al BIKO di Milano doppio concerto con il ritorno dei Technoir che presentano il nuovo album AFTER MATH e il live di GANOONA, già nel cast del MI AMI 2023. Il duo Technoir, riconosciuto in virtù delle precedenti release e degli otti...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Technoir

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.