Neck Deep Acoustic Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Sun, 18 Feb, 11:30 am
GigsNew York
From $19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Neck Deep will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Sunday, February 18th at 11:30a, performing acoustic and signing store-purchased copies of their new self-titled album.

  • Please bring your smartphone with you to display the ticket on entry.
  • Y...
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Neck Deep

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open11:30 am

