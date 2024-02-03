DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rahm Squad with Sugar Bomb and Balm

Eulogy
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eulogy Presents: Rahm Squad with Balm and Sugar Bomb

Saturday, February 3rd, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Rahm Squad

This event is all ages.
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Balm

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

