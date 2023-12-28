DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Line up
Soulagru 23h / 01h
Host Musique 01h / 02h30
Lowkey Records 02h30 / 04h00
Arnaud is Dancing (Mauve) b2b Gaya (Contre Temps) 04h00 / 06h00
La Java se veut être un lieu inclusif, accueillant toutes les communautés. Aucune forme de sexisme, racism...
