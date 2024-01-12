Top track

Youka - Sénégal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afrotherapy x Youka en Showcase

Level Club
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Youka - Sénégal
Got a code?

About

AFROTHERAPY x YOUKA

Le 12 janvier, venez découvrir YOUKA, un artiste au talent prometteur. Ce chanteur à la voix puissante et aux multiples talents vous fera vibrer sur des rythmes Afrobeat et RNB. Pour accompagner la performance de YOUKA, des DJ Afro pre...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Night Pepper et Effervescence Paris
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Level Club

49 rue de Ponthieu 75008
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.