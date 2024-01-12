DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brass Beat Boogie: The Blues Kitchen Street Band

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5
We’re dancing our way through the January Blues and kick-starting the weekend with the biggest hip hop, RnB & New Orleans anthems, performed live on brass by the Blues Kitchen Street Band.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

