DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Prenez place pour un voyage initiatique d'1h30 au cœur de Kemet à travers la pratique du Smai Tawi également appelé Kemetic Yoga, un art ancestral venu d'Egypte antique.
Respiration en pleine conscience, progressions géométriques et postures de divinités...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.