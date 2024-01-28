DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Smai Tawi (Yoga ancestral Egyptien)

amaluna
Sun, 28 Jan, 3:00 pm
WellbeingParis
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Prenez place pour un voyage initiatique d'1h30 au cœur de Kemet à travers la pratique du Smai Tawi également appelé Kemetic Yoga, un art ancestral venu d'Egypte antique.

Respiration en pleine conscience, progressions géométriques et postures de divinités...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Spiritual Gangsta.
Venue

amaluna

12 Esplanade Nathalie Sarraute, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open3:00 pm

