UKG Bingo Special

Dabbers Social Bingo
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
£14.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready for a night of bingo basslines cause we are celebrating all things UK Garage in the most outlandish way possible. Don your best Moschino shirt, bring out the bling and Re-Rewind to the glory days of UK Garage Music whilst playing a whole bunch of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by UKG Bingo
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dabbers Social Bingo

18 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7DB, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

