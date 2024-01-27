DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Superfuzz

Cadavra
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:30 am
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SUPERFUZZ es un powertrío gallego formado a mediados de 2018 y compuesto por Paula Rego (batería), Andrés Saavedra (bajo) y Javier Insua (voz y guitarra).

Sus influencias son grupos de pop/rock británicos de los años 60 (Beatles, Kinks, The Who....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Superfuzz

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.