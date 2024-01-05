DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drag Show : La Voix du Sud #5, Spécial Télé

La Brat' Cave
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
ComedyLille
€9.18
Clarabelle Fonds de Bouteille et Coco Ricard s'associent pour vous offrir une bonne tranche de fun entre lipsync, stand-up et performances humoristiques, sur le thème de la télévision. 

Pour cette soirée un line-up de qualité avec les meilleurs drag de Li...

Réservé aux plus de 15 ans
Présenté par La Cour des Miracles - Collectif
Venue

La Brat' Cave

113 Rue Barthélémy Delespaul, 59000 Lille, France
Doors open7:30 pm

