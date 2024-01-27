DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CLOSEBYE, the Dallas-hailing, New York-based band formed by Jonah Paul Smith and Julian Paint Smith during high school, bonded over an orange juice incident and later founded the band in New York City, releasing the EP “Boring the Camera” in 2017. Influenc...
