Top track

Closebye - Never Be Wrong

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Closebye / Julie Odell / Sinai Vessel / Bendrix L

Static Age Records
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Closebye - Never Be Wrong
Got a code?

About

CLOSEBYE, the Dallas-hailing, New York-based band formed by Jonah Paul Smith and Julian Paint Smith during high school, bonded over an orange juice incident and later founded the band in New York City, releasing the EP “Boring the Camera” in 2017. Influenc...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Closebye, Sinai Vessel, Julie Odell and 1 more

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.