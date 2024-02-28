DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesdays is our Legendary Locals night at BMK! Come listen and hang with the BMK HOUSE BAND!
This is an OPEN MIC NIGHT, so if you would like to perform, bring your voice or instrument and get up on our amazing stage with the live band.
OPEN MIC SIGN UP...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.