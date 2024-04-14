Top track

Rough Trade Bristol
Sun, 14 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Working at a mixing board one night, a catchphrase popped into Greg Obis’ head: “freak frequency.” He was ringing out feedback during his job as a sound engineer, and started to picture the parallels between acoustic physics and political trends. “If you t...

This is a 14+ event (14-17's must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Gravy Train.
Stuck

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

