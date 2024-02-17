Top track

Dente "L’amore non è bello in concerto"

Locomotiv Club
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€20

About

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

Per tutta la settimana di San Valentino, in occasione della ristampa de “L’amore non è bello” in doppio vinile, Dente sarà impegnato...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Locomotiv Club

Lineup

Dente

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

