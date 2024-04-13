Top track

Nobraino - Endorfine

Nobraino "Animali da Palcoscenico" Club Tour

The Factory
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€18

About

The Factory è lieta di presentare per la prima volta a Verona, unica data per il Veneto, i fenomenali : NOBRAINO

I Nobraino sono una band indie rock italiana che nasce negli anni '90 a Riccione e cresce nel circuito delle autoproduzioni e delle etichette...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti

Lineup

Nobraino

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

