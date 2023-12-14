DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bandicut is a Producer/Dj based in Lisbon. He’s been producing under his psuedonym Bandicut since 2017. He had his debut EP "Dust Lines" released last year 2020 on the label ‘Team oneself’. His background and influences are the Lisbon afro scene, batida, t...
