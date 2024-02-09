DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CRi

Lafayette
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£19.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

CRi comes to shiny new London venue Lafayette for a very special live show, his first in the capital since 2022. Get ready for a night of emotive, forward-thinking house music, as CRi builds on an incredible 2023 that saw him release the critically acclaim...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Warehouse Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CRi

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.