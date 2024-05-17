Top track

Charlie Sparks (UK) - Acid Donut

TELETECH x ENCORE : NANTES

Warehouse Nantes
Fri, 17 May 2024, 11:59 pm
DJNantes
€27.51

About

Après une première date française en 2023 à Lyon, les Anglais de TELETECH s’associent une nouvelle fois à ENCORE pour une tournée nationale.

Rendez-vous le 17 mai 2024 pour la première Nantaise au Warehouse!

_

La direction se réserve le droit d'entrée

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open11:59 pm
Event ends6:30 am

