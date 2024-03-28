Top track

Cruzando El Charco - Roto

Cruzando El Charco

La Belle Maison
Thu, 28 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2022 a été une grande année pour le groupe. Traversant El Charco a fêté ses 10 ans avec un spectacle Sold out, et pour la première fois au théâtre Gran Rex. Mais cette année n’était pas seulement une fête d’anniversaire, c’était une vraie fête. Le groupe s...

All ages
Présenté par Ovastand & FresConcerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cruzando el Charco

Venue

La Belle Maison

24 Rue Malmaison, 93170 Bagnolet, France
Doors open8:00 pm

