Kemah Bob - Big WIP Energy

The Bill Murray
Mon, 11 Mar, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kemah Bob is a Texan living in London. Howdy. She has supported Hannah Gadsby, Nish Kumar, Desiree Burch and Jess Fostekew on tour. And has also been on TV a bunch (Comedy Central, Dave, BBC, iTV, Channel 4) if that helps you decide to come.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kemah Bob

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

