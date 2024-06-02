Top track

Skinheads Rule

Kill your Idols, Grey Area, No Redeeming Social Value

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 2 Jun, 6:30 pm
$32.78

About

A tribute to the late great Vinne Value organized by his former bandmates! Come celebrate the life of a true NYHC legend!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kill Your Idols, Grey Area, No Redeeming Social Value

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

