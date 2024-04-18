Top track

The Space In Between - Ben Böhmer Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giardino Dei Visionari: Jan Blomqvist, Satori Live

Alcatraz Milano
Thu, 18 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Space In Between - Ben Böhmer Remix
Got a code?

About

Jan Blomqvist live & Satori live @ Alcatraz

Due dei Dj visionari più importanti al mondo su un unico palco. Lasciati guidare in un viaggio sonoro unico da Jan Blomqvist, Satori ed Etna, founder di Giardino Dei Visionari.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da GATE MILANO SRLS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jan Blomqvist, Satori, Etna

Venue

Alcatraz Milano

Via Valtellina, 25, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.