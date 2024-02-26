DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TOM's Film Club: Scala!!! (18) + Q and A

The Old Market
Mon, 26 Feb, 6:45 pm
FilmBrighton
£10.71
Archive footage, eye-popping movie clips, acid-crazed animation and some famous names collide to tell the story of London’s infamous, influential Scala cinema. With its cracked marble floors, resident cats and mysterious, extrasensory rumblings, the story...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by TOM's Film Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open6:45 pm
500 capacity

FAQs

When and where will the Q&A take place?

The Q&A will take place after the film has finished in the main auditorium (film run time is approx. 96 mins).

Who is hosting the Q&A?

The host of the Q&A is TBC.

Is the Q&A free to attend?

The Q&A is free for all ticket holders attending the screening of SCALA!!!

