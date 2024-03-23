Top track

Stanton Sessions - Bristol

Central Warehouse
Sat, 23 Mar, 3:00 pm
GigsBristol
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Stanton Warriors

Taking their name from a manhole cover they noticed on their native Bristol streets, the DJ duo were both studio engineers before creating their own stuff – mainly a mix of UK garage, breakbeat and dance music.

Event information

It's Bristol up next for Stanton Warriors' UK-wide daytime tour, where they will be touching down on the 23rd March at Central Warehouse bringing their legendary breaks and bass sound through, as well as some special guests!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

17-18 Wellington Rd, BS2 9DA, Bristol, Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm

