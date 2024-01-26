DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

We Can't Be Stopped

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Fri, 26 Jan, 6:30 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We Can't Be Stopped,

Car rien n'arrête un passionné.

Tel un slogan, tel une devise, Da Cockroach vous invite à la release party de son livre ode aux souvenirs dans les cultures underground.

VENDREDI 26 JANVIER, GROUND CONTROL.

RELEASE PARISIENNE DU LIV...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Ness, G. Kill, COOKIE.

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

