The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room
Mon, 29 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($15-$25 tickets | 7pm & 8:30pm sets) Inspired by the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the 17-piece CRJO performs classic big band repertoire every Monday night at the Century Room starting at 7pm. Expect music from the Count Basie Orchestra, Duke Ellingto...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

