Holiday Ghosts

MOTH Club
Wed, 24 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Holiday Ghosts are a band that contains multitudes. Give a listen to their upcoming album, Coat of Arms, out March 29 on Fat Cat Records, and several seemingly disparate facets immediately come into focus. Powerful, gut-punch punky garage rock; classic jan...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
Lineup

Holiday Ghosts

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

