Nebula Sun

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Embark on a sonic journey with Nebula Sun, a band that seamlessly blends progressive grooves, energetic rhythms, and jazz fluidity. Their evolving riffs, enriched with layers of delay and distortion, propel you into a psychedelic space. Whilst leaning into...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Nebula Sun

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

