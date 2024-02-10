Top track

Daniel Avery - Free Floating

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Movement: Daniel Avery

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Daniel Avery - Free Floating
Got a code?

About

We are excited to announce Daniel Avery as our next guest at Movement. Long-time friend, boundary-pushing DJ and one of the country’s most innovative electronic producers.

Avery’s sound is that of a burning fire. It’s there in the distortion that radiates...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daniel Avery, Matt Walsh

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.