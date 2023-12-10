DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LOVE SENSATION: ART BASEL EDITION AT GITANO MIAMI

Gitano Miami
Sun, 10 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyMiami
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jake Resnicow invites you to the Tulum-born Gitano Disco and Rooftop to close out Art Basel. Located inside the ultra-luxe Casa Faena, experience our open-air tropical oasis across 2-levels.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Jake Resnicow.

Lineup

discofuturo, Naim Zarzour, Athena Dion

Venue

Gitano Miami

3500 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33140, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.