Peggy Goods Popup Shop

Jolene Sound Room Miami
Thu, 7 Dec, 2:00 pm
SocialMiami
From Free

About

IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ:

Thank you for securing your ticket.

Before arriving there are a few things you should know:

* You must arrive atleast 10 minutes prior to your time slot in order to enter.

*You must present a valid ID at the door in order to...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Miami.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Miami

200 East Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open2:00 pm
200 capacity

