DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ:
Thank you for securing your ticket.
Before arriving there are a few things you should know:
* You must arrive atleast 10 minutes prior to your time slot in order to enter.
*You must present a valid ID at the door in order to...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.