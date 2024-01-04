Top track

Les clopes - Je fume des clopes dans un blockhaus noir parce que je suis déprimé

Les Clopes + Scimia

Supersonic
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

Si vous êtes fans de... Sexy Sushi, Gwendoline & Lescop

LES CLOPES
(Troll wave - Craignos - Paris, FR)
SCIAMA
(Electronic new wave - Pyramiid - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée prior...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Les Clopes, Scimia

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

